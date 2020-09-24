McConnell vows orderly transition of power after U.S. election

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said there would be an “orderly” transition following the Nov. 3 presidential election, one day after Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” McConnell tweeted.