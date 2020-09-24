White House says Trump will accept results of November election

U.S. President Donald Trump pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump will accept the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the Republican president drew criticism for refusing to commit to accepting those results.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing when pressed on Trump’s comments on Wednesday, which prompted fellow Republicans in Congress to convey support for a peaceful transition of power.