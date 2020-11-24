GSA chief says decision to allow transition to begin was 'solely mine'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney swears in U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily W. Murphy in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2017. Picture taken December 5, 2017. GSA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the General Services Administration on Monday said the decision allowing the start of a presidential transition to Democrat Joe Biden was “solely mine” despite a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said he recommended the move.

“I want you to hear directly from me: I was never pressured with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. The decision was solely mine,” GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter.

“I was not directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — to delay this determination or to speed it up.”|