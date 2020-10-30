Trump: Supreme Court rejection bid to block North Carolina ballot extension is 'crazy'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Trump said on Friday that the Supreme Court decision rejecting a Republican bid to block a North Carolina ballot extension was “crazy,” saying in a tweet that the election should end on November 3.

Debates over how to count late-arriving ballots in America’s coronavirus-battered elections have pitted Republicans against Democrats, with many Democrats arguing for extended deadlines to count ballots that arrive after Nov. 3.

“The Election should END on November 3rd,” Trump said in a tweet.