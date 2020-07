U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media before departing on Marine One for travel to Midland, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, a North Carolina TV journalist reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

“I just wrapped an interview with @VP and he told me Pres Trump will accept the nomination IN Charlotte on the Monday of @GOPconvention,” reporter Tim Boyum said on Twitter.