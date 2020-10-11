Trump is no longer a COVID-19 'transmission risk': White House doctor

U.S. President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House physician Sean Conley said President Donald Trump took a COVID-19 test on Saturday which showed that he is no longer a “transmission risk to others.”

Conley said in a statement that tests show there is no longer evidence “of actively replicating virus.”

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Conley’s statement indicated that the president had tested negative for the virus.