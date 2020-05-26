Trump wants decision within a week from North Carolina on Republican convention

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions after speaking about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the cost of treating diabetes and in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper needs to decide within a week whether the Republican National Convention can take place with full attendance in North Carolina in late August as planned.

“We need a fast decision from the governor,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “If he feels that he’s not going to do it, all he has to do is tell us and then we’ll have to pick another location, and I will tell you a lot of locations want it.”

The convention is set to start on Aug. 24 in Charlotte.