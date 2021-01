FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller adjusts his his face mask during a meeting with Lithuania?s Defense Minister Raimundas Karobli at the Pentagon in nearby Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Chris Miller said on Wednesday the entire D.C. National Guard had been activated and he was prepared to provide additional support if requested by local authorities.

“We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation,” Miller said.