U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to staff and reporters as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, said “a very sad group of people” is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him.

