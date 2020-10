FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks outside the White House, where he is being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S. in this still image taken from social media video released on October 8, 2020. @realDonaldTrump/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a campaign event in Florida on Monday, his campaign said on Friday, his first campaign foray outside Washington since announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The campaign said Trump will speak at the event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.