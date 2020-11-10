U.S. Republican Senator Portman says Biden leading in enough states to win presidency

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks during a news conference after U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed by the Senate as the latest Supreme Court Justice on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in enough states to win the U.S. presidency, and President Donald Trump’s campaign must produce evidence to support allegations of election fraud, Republican Senator Rob Portman said in a statement.

The Ohio lawmaker said Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges on the results, including seeking recounts, but must produce evidence to support any allegations of widespread fraud.

He added he hoped states and courts would move “expeditiously” to resolve the matter.