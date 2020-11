FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at 6:30 p.m. eastern time (2330 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said, as the world waits for the voting results in a handful of battleground states from Tuesday’s presidential election.