Trump asserts he will soon file 'big cases' challenging 2020 election results

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Twitter on Sunday he would soon file “big cases” challenging the 2020 election results in which Joe Biden defeated him, even after his campaign has lost numerous court battles over the results.

Trump did not specify if his campaign would file new lawsuits but said on Twitter “our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!”