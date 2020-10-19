Trump says he will test for COVID-19 before next presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PHOENIX (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would test for the coronavirus before the next presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this week.

“Sure I would have no problem with that,” Trump told reporters when he was asked whether he would be tested before Thursday’s debate in Nashville.

Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and has declined to say when he last tested negative before the previous debate held on Sept. 29.