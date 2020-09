Democratic governors pose bigger threat to election than foreign countries: Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to rail against widespread mailing out of ballots, saying governors of Democratic-controlled states posed a bigger threat to the Nov. 3 presidential election than any foreign countries.

The Republican president, who is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in national polls, said some results in states that widely mailed out unsolicited ballots were off by 5% to as much as 40%, and such ballots could also be stolen.