Politics
October 1, 2019 / 8:59 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump and Republican Party raised $125 million in third quarter: AP report

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter, a joint haul to help Trump and Republicans across the country, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump and the RNC outraised the previous quarter, when the joint operation brought in $105 million. With little primary opposition, Trump and the RNC have made raising money a priority while Democrats fight over who will be their nominee for the November 2020 presidential election.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Leslie Adler

