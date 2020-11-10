Trump on Wednesday to make first public appearance since election called for Biden

FILE PHOTO: U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the White House said, in what would be the president’s first public appearance since the U.S. presidential contest was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit the cemetery to mark Veterans Day, White House spokesman Judd Deere told Reuters.