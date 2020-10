U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks from Marine One with first lady Melania Trump to board Air Force One as they depart Washington on campaign travel to Nashville, Tennessee to attend his second and final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to cast an early vote in the U.S. presidential election while visiting Florida this weekend, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.

Deere said the president would vote in West Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago estate is located, on Saturday.