Trump re-election campaign began 2019 with $19 million in cash

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump began the year with $19.2 million in campaign cash, a war chest that will allow him to begin building a campaign juggernaut thanks in part to his unprecedented decision to begin running for re-election the day he took office.

Trump raised $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, his campaign said on Thursday. Unlike any other president in the modern era, Trump filed for re-election on the day he took office in January 2017, instead of waiting the traditional two years, allowing him to raise and spend campaign cash his entire term.