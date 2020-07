U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was still considering where to make his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination, adding he might do it from the White House.

Trump made the comment to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Texas.