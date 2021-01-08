Trump says he will turn focus to smooth orderly transition after Capitol siege

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was turning his attention to a smooth and orderly transition after Congress certified the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said in a video statement posted on Twitter.