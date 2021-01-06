Trump says: 'We will never give up, we will never concede'

Slideshow ( 4 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told cheering supporters he would never concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, asserting without evidence once again that the election involved widespread voter fraud.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said during a campaign-funded rally at the Ellipse park area near the White House, claiming without evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of people were attending the event. “We will stop the steal.”