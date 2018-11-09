Trump: sending lawyers to contested vote in Broward County, Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House en route to Paris from Washington, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would send lawyers to expose what he said without evidence was “fraud” in contested voting in Broward County, Florida.

In Florida’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Governor Rick Scott, with his lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson narrowing, filed lawsuits on Thursday accusing election supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties of failing to follow election law. Marc Elias, an attorney for Nelson’s campaign, said the Tuesday’s results remained unknown.

“Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!” Trump wrote on Twitter.