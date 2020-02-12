Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire: Edison Research

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was the projected winner of the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to early exit polling compiled by Edison Research.

The exit poll, which was released shortly before polls closed in New Hampshire, showed Trump with 86.6 percent of the vote with 20 percent of precincts reporting. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld won 8.2 percent and write-ins came in at 2.8 percent.

Edison Research compiles exit polls and live election results for media organizations including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News and Reuters.