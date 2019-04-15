Politics
April 15, 2019 / 12:33 AM / in 18 minutes

Trump's re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in first-quarter of 2019

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, his campaign said on Sunday, far outpacing the total raised by individual Democratic candidates during that period.

Trump’s first-quarter haul, leaving his 2020 re-election effort with $40.8 million in cash, showed Republican donors were willing to invest in him as he girds for what is likely to be a difficult bid for a second term.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have led the field of Democratic contenders in fundraising so far in 2019, raising $18.2 million and $12 million respectively in the first quarter. Sanders’ campaign said it received an average donation of $20 during the first quarter.

The Trump campaign said its average donation during the same period was $34.26, and that nearly 99 percent of its donations were $200 or less.

The Republican National Committee brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter. Trump’s re-election campaign is raising money along aside the RNC in what is called a Trump Victory effort.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below