FILE PHOTO: A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery shows former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which will be a largely virtual event due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - A total of 19.7 million people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention on 10 U.S. television networks on Monday, according to Nielsen, tracking an event held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number reflected a drop from the 26 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the party’s presidential nominee.