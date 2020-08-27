15.7 million people watched third night of Republican National Convention

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - A total of 15.7 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, fewer than the 21.4 million viewers who watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of networks.

The 15.7 million RNC number reflects the audience across six TV networks between 10 p.m EDT and 11:15 p.m. EDT. It does not include online and streaming viewers. A total of 22.8 million people watched the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on ten U.S. TV networks on August 19. A comparable figure for the RNC is expected later on Thursday.