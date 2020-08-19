Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million people

(Reuters) - A total of 18.2 million people watched the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research.
Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party, a coast-to-coast roll call of delegates, appearances by former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and John Kerry, and a headline speech from Joe Biden’s wife, Jill.
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president, more than three decades after his first unsuccessful run for the White House.
Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Chris Reese