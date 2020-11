FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N on Wednesday flagged a post by President Donald Trump which said "surprise ballot dumps" were being found in hotly contested states during the presidential election as disputed and possibly misleading.