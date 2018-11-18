Factbox - Still counting: Uncalled U.S. federal elections

(Reuters) - Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 6 elections and Republicans held onto a majority in the U.S. Senate, but eight federal races remain undecided more than a week later.

In Mississippi, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 27 after neither won a majority for a U.S. Senate seat.

On Sunday, Florida’s outgoing governor, Republican Rick Scott, was declared winner of the state’s U.S. Senate race following a recount of ballots in the tight matchup against three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Vote tallies continue to trickle in for seven U.S. House races that appear too close to call and there is no consensus among media outlets that a victor has emerged.

Democrats have so far made a net gain of at least 35 House seats. The outcomes of the remaining undecided elections will not change the overall balance of power in either the Senate or the House.

The following are House seats where there is no consensus winner:

State District

California - 39

Georgia - 7

New Mexico - 2

New York - 22

New York - 27

Texas - 23

Utah - 4