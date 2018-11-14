Too close to call: U.S. federal, state elections still in flux

(Reuters) - Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 6 elections and Republicans held onto a majority in the U.S. Senate, but 14 federal and two state governorship races remain undecided more than a week later.

In one of the two undecided U.S. Senate contests, Florida has ordered a recount as Democratic Senator Bill Nelson trailed his Republican challenger, Florida Governor Rick Scott. Florida has also ordered a recount for its gubernatorial race, while the winner of the governor’s race in Georgia remained uncertain, with a December runoff still possible.

In Mississippi, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, will contest a runoff on Nov. 27 after neither won a majority for a U.S. Senate seat.

Vote tallies continue to trickle in for the 12 U.S. House races that appear too close to call, and there is no consensus among media outlets that a victor has emerged. On Wednesday, a consensus among media outlets emerged that vote tallies had sealed a victory for Democratic candidate Josh Harder in California’s 10th congressional district over Republican incumbent Jeff Denham.

With Harder’s victory, Democrats have so far gained a net 30 House seats. Even if they pick up more seats in the Senate or House, the outcomes of the undecided elections will not change the overall balance of power in either chamber.

The following are House seats where there is no consensus winner:

State District

California 39

California 45

California 48

California 49

Georgia 7

Maine 2

New Jersey 3

New Mexico 2

New York 22

New York 27

Texas 23

Utah 4