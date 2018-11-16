Still counting: Uncalled U.S. federal and state elections

(Reuters) - Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 6 elections and Republicans held onto a majority in the U.S. Senate, but 11 federal and two state gubernatorial races remain undecided more than a week later.

In one of the two undecided U.S. Senate contests, Florida has ordered a recount as Democratic Senator Bill Nelson trailed his Republican challenger, Florida Governor Rick Scott. Florida has also ordered a recount for its gubernatorial race, while the winner of the governor’s race in Georgia remained uncertain, with a December runoff still possible.

In Mississippi, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 27 after neither won a majority for a U.S. Senate seat.

Vote tallies continue to trickle in for the nine U.S. House races that appear too close to call. On Friday, Republican incumbent Mimi Walters conceded defeat to Democratic candidate Katie Porter in the race for California’s 45th congressional district.

With Porter’s victory, Democrats have so far gained a net 33 House seats. The outcomes of the remaining undecided elections will not change the overall balance of power in either the Senate or the House.

The following are House seats where there is no consensus winner:

State District

California 39

California 48

California 49

Georgia 7

New Mexico 2

New York 22

New York 27

Texas 23

Utah 4