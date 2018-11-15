Still counting: Uncalled U.S. federal and state elections

(Reuters) - Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 6 elections and Republicans held onto a majority in the U.S. Senate, but 12 federal and two state gubernatorial races remain undecided more than a week later.

In one of the two undecided U.S. Senate contests, Florida has ordered a recount as Democratic Senator Bill Nelson trailed his Republican challenger, Florida Governor Rick Scott. Florida has also ordered a recount for its gubernatorial race, while the winner of the governor’s race in Georgia remained uncertain, with a December runoff still possible.

In Mississippi, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 27 after neither won a majority for a U.S. Senate seat.

Vote tallies continue to trickle in for the 10 U.S. House races that appear too close to call.

On Thursday, the Maine Secretary of State’s office declared Jared Golden the winner of a race against incumbent Republican Representative Bruce Poliquin for the state’s 2nd congressional district. In New Jersey, Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur conceded defeat late on Wednesday to Democratic candidate Andy Kim in the race for the state’s 3rd congressional district.

With the results of the two races in Maine and New Jersey, Democrats have so far gained a net 32 House seats. The outcomes of the remaining undecided elections will not change the overall balance of power in either the Senate or the House.

The following are House seats where there is no consensus winner:

State District

California 39

California 45

California 48

California 49

Georgia 7

New Mexico 2

New York 22

New York 27

Texas 23

Utah 4