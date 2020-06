Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden answers questions during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he hoped to announce his choice of vice presidential candidate in early August.

Biden has promised to pick a woman as his running mate for the Nov. 3 election where he hopes to unseat Republican President Donald Trump and has established a committee to vet potential vice presidential candidates.