Former Republican lawmaker leaning toward Trump challenge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joe Walsh, a former conservative congressman turned talk show host, said on Thursday he was leaning toward a Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump, calling him a liar and a bully who is unfit for office.

Walsh, who served one term in the House of Representatives from Illinois after running as a candidate of the party’s fiscally conservative Tea Party movement in 2010, is unlikely to make a dent against Trump’s formidable re-election effort. The president remains popular with Republicans.

Walsh said in an interview with CNN on Thursday he was leaning toward challenging Trump and indicated he would make a decision within a week or so.

“Trump’s a bully. And he’s a coward. And the only way you beat a bully and you beat a coward is to expose them, is to punch them,” he said in the interview.

“I think a good challenger can win. Only if they make the moral case. This guy’s unfit, he lies every time he opens his mouth.”

The White House did not comment on Walsh’s remarks and the Trump campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Walsh said he had supported Trump during the 2016 election but became disillusioned, then disgusted, by the president.

The tipping point, he told CNN, was when Trump sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russian election meddling after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, last summer.

“That was it. That was ugly. That was disloyal,” he said.

Walsh called for a primary challenge to Trump in a New York Times opinion piece last week in which he criticized the president as an inveterate liar, citing Trump’s assertion that tariffs were being paid for mostly by China, not Americans. He also criticized Trump as reckless on fiscal issues, ineffective on border concerns and “clueless” on trade.

On Thursday, he admonished his fellow Republicans for inaction.

“This is a scary time. And if Republicans stay silent in the face of this guy, I don’t think the country will ever forgive the Republican Party,” he said.

“But forget about the Republican Party, if this guy gets four more years, we’re in real trouble. It’s worth doing anything you can do to try to stop that.”