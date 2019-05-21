After joking tweet, comedian gets love life advice from Democratic candidate Warren

FILE PHOTO: Ashley Nicole Black arrives for the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A comedian who asked for help with her love life on Twitter said she was left “crying and shaking” from an inspirational phone call with Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, after the two had connected on the social media platform.

Ashley Nicole Black, a 33-year-old comic based in Los Angeles who is a former writer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” asked jokingly in a tweet on Saturday: “Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?” Her message was a reference to one of the Democratic candidate’s campaign slogans, “I have a plan for that.”

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has one of the most detailed policy programs of the 23 Democratic candidates hoping to become their party’s nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

On Sunday, Warren replied on Twitter: “DM me and let’s figure this out.”

Warren’s request to Black to direct message her set off a social media frenzy, with over 75,000 Twitter users “liking” Warren’s response and over 1,000 commenting on it by Tuesday.

Black tweeted out on Tuesday that the two had spoken, saying: “Guess who’s crying and shaking and just talked to Elizabeth Warren on the phone?!?!? We have a plan to get my mom grandkids, it’s very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires.”

Warren, a progressive, proposes taxing the wealthiest 75,000 American families to pay for programs including free universal child care and student debt relief. Kristen Orthman, a campaign spokeswoman for Warren, confirmed in an email that Black and Warren had spoken.

Rachel Marie, one Twitter user, told Black: “I love her. I love you. This is magical!” Another user, Razan Ghalayini, declared: “She’s got my vote.”

According to polls, Warren leads a second-tier pack of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination, but is still well behind the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.