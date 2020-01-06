Castro endorses White House hopeful Warren days after ending own campaign

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall event in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won endorsement on Monday from former rival Julian Castro, days after he gave up his own White House campaign.

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠ — not the wealthy or well-connected ⁠— are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change,” Castro wrote on Twitter.

Castro will campaign with Warren at an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

When Castro, 45, ended his own presidential campaign last week, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former Housing Department chief during the Obama administration said in a video message to supporters that he had “determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

Castro, who is Hispanic, is the most recent candidate of color to exit a 2020 race that, in its early months, had a historically diverse field of Democratic presidential contenders.

Castro’s endorsement of Warren comes as the U.S. senator from Massachusetts is entering the final critical weeks before the nominating contests kick off on Feb. 3 in Iowa.

Though Warren, 70, remains in the top tier of contenders, she trails former Vice President Joe Biden and fellow U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in national opinion polls. Her fundraising also dipped in the final quarter of 2019, when she brought in millions less than Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

In a video Castro posted along with his endorsement announcement, he and Warren discuss the 2020 race over tea in her kitchen, with Warren’s dog Bailey. “You did so many things in this campaign, and it continues to matter,” Warren told him.