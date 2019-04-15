Ex-Massachusetts Governor Weld to seek 2020 Republican presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld announced his candidacy on Monday to challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

“In these times of great political strife, when both major parties are entrenched in their ‘win at all cost’ battles, the voices of the American people are being ignored and our nation is suffering,” Weld said in a statement. “It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag.

Weld, 73, who served two terms as governor, from 1991-1997, enters as a long-shot candidate against an incumbent president who has remained popular within his party. Weld in February had said that he planned to challenge Trump.

Trump’s campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, it said on Sunday, far outpacing the sums raised by individual Democratic candidates during that period. The fundraising underscores the willingness of Republican donors to invest in Trump’s re-election bid.