Libertarian vice presidential candidate Bill Weld speaks at a rally in New York, U.S., September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bill Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts who ran on the Libertarian Party ticket in 2016, said he will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported on Friday.