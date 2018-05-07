Trump urges West Virginia to vote against former coal exec who went to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday urged West Virginia voters to reject former coal executive Don Blankenship, who served time in prison after a mining accident, in the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat.

FILE PHOTO - Former Massey Energy Chief Executive Don Blankenship is talking on his mobile phone as he walks into the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston, West Virginia December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Tilley/File Photo

Trump said on Twitter that West Virginians should support either of the two other Republicans in Tuesday’s primary because he does not think Blankenship can defeat Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in November.

Blankenship, the former chief executive officer of coal company Massey Energy, was released from prison last year after serving a year for safety violations after a 2010 blast in West Virginia that killed 29 miners.

Blankenship has billed himself as an anti-establishment Republican in the vein of the unorthodox president. He has centered his candidacy around attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing him of undermining Trump. He also is running television ads targeting the Taiwanese heritage of McConnell’s wife, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are Blankenship’s rivals in the West Virginia race, one of several primary contests where Republicans are wrestling over their allegiance to Trump.

Republicans want to retain control of Congress in the November congressional elections that are viewed by some as referendum on Trump’s presidency. Democrats would have to pick up two seats in the U.S. Senate and 23 seats in the House of Representatives in November to take over.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump said in his morning tweet. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State ... No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!”

Representatives for Blankenship’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on Trump’s tweet.

In December, Democrat Doug Jones won a special election in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign was derailed by accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Moore’s loss narrowed Republicans’ Senate majority to 51-49.

In West Virginia, where coal miners are an influential political constituency, Trump’s White House victory came amid promises to revive the ailing coal industry. Despite the Trump administration’s rollback of some regulations, the coal sector continues to struggle in the face of competition from cheap natural gas.

The state’s main U.S. coal miners’ union has endorsed Manchin.