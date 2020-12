FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Republican President Donald Trump’s election lawsuit on Monday and upheld Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state, according to CNN.

The ruling was the latest in a string of losses for Trump across the country.