Judge in Wisconsin extends state's absentee ballot receipt deadline

(Reuters) - A Federal judge in Wisconsin on Monday ordered the state’s absentee ballot receipt deadline for November’s election be extended, the latest win for Democrats in election battleground states.
The judge ruled the deadline would be extended to Nov. 9 for all ballots mailed and postmarked on or before the Nov. 3 Election Day, adding the order was stayed for one week to allow for an appeal.
Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.