Judge in Wisconsin extends state's absentee ballot receipt deadline

FILE PHOTO: Voting sign is seen outside The Rock Dam Rod and Gun Club, which serves as the polling place for 96 voters during the midterm election, in Foster Township, Wisconsin, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - A Federal judge in Wisconsin on Monday ordered the state’s absentee ballot receipt deadline for November’s election be extended, the latest win for Democrats in election battleground states.

The judge ruled the deadline would be extended to Nov. 9 for all ballots mailed and postmarked on or before the Nov. 3 Election Day, adding the order was stayed for one week to allow for an appeal.