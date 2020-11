FILE PHOTO: Election officials process absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will seek a partial recount of Wisconsin’s election results for the Nov. 3 presidential contest, the campaign said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the campaign said it transferred $3 million to Wisconsin to cover the costs of recounting votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, two heavily Democratic areas.