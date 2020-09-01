Zuckerberg, Chan to donate $300 million for U.S. elections to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will donate $300 million to help the U.S. election process deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be donated to two non-partisan organizations for recruiting poll workers, renting polling places, and buying PPE kits for poll workers, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/3gNhfQB)

“There will be historic levels of voting by mail, and increased need for poll workers and equipment to support contact-free voting,” Zuckerberg said.