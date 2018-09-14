Cuomo holds off challenge from Nixon in NY Democratic governor's race

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November’s general election.

The New York Times and Associated Press called the race for Cuomo, who held a two-to-one lead on Nixon with about a quarter of precincts counted in the Democratic nominating contest.

The win makes Cuomo the heavy favorite headed into the Nov. 6 election against Republican Marc Molinaro. Cuomo, seeking his third term, spent about $18 million in his campaign to fend off Nixon, who ran to his left on issues like voting reforms and fixing New York City’s subways.

Nixon, best known for her role on HBO’s “Sex and the City” and seeking office for the first time, had trailed in polls by more than 30 points throughout the campaign, but had hoped to surprise Cuomo through a surge of voting activity in a state that tends to have low turnout.