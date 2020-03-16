Ohio seeks to delay Tuesday's primary voting, others proceed amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ohio will seek to postpone its presidential primary while Florida, Arizona and Illinois move ahead with voting on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the coronavirus that has shut down schools, restaurants and large gatherings across the country.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the overwhelming favorite to best U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in all four states, according to public opinion polls. Winning the populous states has the potential to give Biden a nearly unassailable lead over Sanders, his only viable rival and a democratic socialist.

Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine, in calling for a delay, said at-risk populations would be unable to vote.

“We should not force them to make this choice - a choice between their health and their constitutional duties as American citizens,” DeWine said at a news conference.

On Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended cancellation of gatherings of 50 or more over the next eight weeks. U.S. task force guidelines on Monday discouraged social gatherings of more than 10 people.

DeWine lacks the power to unilaterally delay the primary, but will ask a state court to rule in favor of a planned lawsuit seeking the postponement. Ohio will continue to collect absentee ballots and hopes to hold the primary on June 2.

Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky have postponed primaries that had been set for March 24, April 4 and May 19, respectively.

But Illinois’ state board of elections said much of the voting for the state primary already has been done, with 504,000 early votes cast and 294,000 ballots mailed in as of Monday - a substantial increase from the day before the 2016 primary, when those numbers were 400,000 and 160,000 respectively.

Matt Dietrich, a spokesman for the board, said, “At this point there is no date in the foreseeable future when we can expect greater safety with any certainty.”

Florida, the largest state to vote on Tuesday, has also experienced a surge in early voting.

About 1.1 million Democratic ballots had been cast by mail or at early-voting centers through Sunday, a state party official said. In the 2016 primary, about 890,000 Democrats voted early, representing just over half of the party’s 1.7 million votes in that year’s primary.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote on Twitter on Monday that the state government was working to keep Election Day “safe and accessible.”

Following his first one-on-one debate with Biden at CNN’s Washington bureau on Sunday - which had no studio audience to limit possible exposure to the virus - Sanders questioned the wisdom of voting on Tuesday.

“I’m thinking about some of the elderly people who are sitting behind the desks, registering people, doing all that stuff. Does that make a lot of sense? Not sure that it does,” Sanders told CNN.

Prominent leaders and groups in the Democratic Party have been coalescing around Biden. On Monday, he picked up endorsements from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the International Longshoremen’s Association, a large maritime workers’ union based in New Jersey.

