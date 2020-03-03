Sanders looks to head off resurgent Biden in Super Tuesday voting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders looked to take command of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday as polls opened in the biggest round of voting, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from the party’s moderate wing.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In Super Tuesday nominating contests across 14 states, from Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election became a national competition for the first time.

The rush of primary elections could provide some clarity at last in a muddled race for the White House that has seen several candidates rise and fall, leaving many Democratic voters torn and uncertain.

Sanders, a democratic socialist and U.S. senator from Vermont, hopes to cement his front-runner status and take a huge step toward winning the nomination on Tuesday, when more than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee in July will be up for grabs.

But Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president, has emerged as Sanders’ top threat after a big win on Saturday in South Carolina. That victory led to a flood of endorsements from party officials worried that Sanders’ proposals to restructure the economy would doom the party’s prospects in November.

Biden gained fresh momentum on the eve of Tuesday’s voting as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, endorsed him after withdrawing from the race.

Biden’s goal on Tuesday will be to stay within reach of Sanders in the delegate count, giving him a chance to make up ground as the race moves on.

Tennessee is one of the states where Biden hopes to do well on Tuesday. But a powerful, deadly tornado here in the Nashville area delayed the opening of polls there by an hour, and forced officials to relocate some polling locations.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, remains a wild card as he joins the competition for the first time. The moderate skipped the first four contests and spent more than $500 million of his own money to bombard Super Tuesday and later voting states with ads, but has seen his poll numbers slip after a poor first debate.

Campaigning in Florida, Bloomberg rejected the argument that he was helping Sanders’ chances by siphoning away votes from Biden, and vowed to remain in the race. “I’m going to be there on Nov. 3,” he told reporters.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Sanders who was briefly the front-runner in the race last year, also remains in the hunt and hopes to score a victory in her home state of Massachusetts. Opinion polls show her trailing in other states, leaving her campaign hopes uncertain.

The pace of the Democratic race begins to accelerate after Super Tuesday, with 11 more states voting by the end of March. By then, nearly two-thirds of the total delegates will have been allotted.

The first polls will close in Vermont and Virginia at 7 p.m. EST (midnight GMT). The last will close in California at 8 p.m. PST (0400 GMT Wednesday).

SANDERS LEAD

Sanders headed into Tuesday with 60 delegates to Biden’s 54 in the state-by-state nominating fight. Sanders managed a virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

At least 1,991 delegates to the party’s convention in July are needed to win the nomination outright.

Sanders, who has vowed to make the wealthy and corporations assume a heavier tax burden if he wins the White House, has focused heavily on rolling up big margins in liberal California, which has 415 delegates available.

He leads there in opinion polls and has heavily outspent Biden on ads and in building a campaign organization.

Sanders also is ahead of Biden by a smaller margin in polls in Texas, the second-biggest prize. Sanders’ strength with Hispanics should pay dividends in that state, where Latinos comprise one-third of the Democratic electorate.

Jeff Sunderland, 39, of Arlington, Virginia, said he voted for Sanders because he believes more needs to be done to improve the plight of workers. “I think that the working people of this country deserve better from our government,” he said.

Biden, whose blowout South Carolina win affirmed his popularity with black voters, will look for wins in five states where African Americans make up at least one-quarter of the Democratic electorate: Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Supporters react as Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders rallies in an overflow room aside from the main event in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Other states voting on Tuesday are Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Utah. The U.S. territory of American Samoa was holding a caucus contest, and Democrats living abroad began voting in a primary set to continue until March 10.

The next contests on March 10 will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.