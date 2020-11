FILE PHOTO: U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning for a possible prime-time speech on Saturday as his lead over Republican President Donald Trump continues to expand.

Biden had scheduled a prime-time address on Friday night but several battleground states remained too close to call at that time.