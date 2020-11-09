Brazil congress leader hopes Bolsonaro will congratulate Biden soon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Lower House President Rodrigo Maia reacts during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil house speaker Rodrigo Maia on Monday said he hoped that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro will congrulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden “as soon as possible” on his win.

Bolsonaro, who portrays himself as a close friend of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been silent on the results of the Nov. 3 election, while many Latin American governments have already congratulated Biden.