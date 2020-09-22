Facebook vows to restrict users if U.S. election descends into chaos: FT

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc will take aggressive measures to “restrict the circulation of content” on its platform if November’s presidential election descends into chaos or violent civic unrest, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing a company executive.

The company had drawn up plans for how to handle a range of outcomes, including widespread civic unrest or "the political dilemmas" of having in-person votes counted more rapidly than mail-in ballots, the report on.ft.com/3hRRNdf said, citing an interview with Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.